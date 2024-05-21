Calculate the heats of the reaction for the two possible sites for radical formation in the first propagation steps for the chlorination of 2,3-dimethylbutane. Label the reaction-coordinate diagram shown below to compare the activation energies of the two radical formations.

Bond dissociation energies: 1° C–H = 423 kJ/mol; 3° C–H = 403 kJ/mol; 1° C–Cl = 350 kJ/mol; 3° C–Cl = 355 kJ/mol