11. Radical Reactions
Allylic Bromination
11. Radical Reactions Allylic Bromination
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following light-promoted reaction occurs in the presence of a small amount of bromine:
What is the mechanism for the reaction showing the formation of both products? (Note: Observe which hydrogen atom has been removed in both products. There is no need to show the termination step.)
The following light-promoted reaction occurs in the presence of a small amount of bromine:
What is the mechanism for the reaction showing the formation of both products? (Note: Observe which hydrogen atom has been removed in both products. There is no need to show the termination step.)