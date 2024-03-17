8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a mechanism for the formation of the four products in the given reaction. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons during deprotonation and/or nucleophilic attack by the solvent. (Curved arrows do not show the movement of protons or other species.)
