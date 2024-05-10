Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
1. Predict whether the following compound is likely to be aromatic. Explain why.
2. Identify any basic nitrogen atoms in the structure.
1. The compound is aromatic because it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 6 π electrons satisfying Huckel's rule.
2. Both of the nitrogen atoms are basic.
1. The compound is aromatic because it is not cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 4 π electrons satisfying Huckel's rule.
2. One of the nitrogen atoms is basic.
1. The compound is nonaromatic because it is not fully conjugated and does not obey the Huckel's rule.
1. The compound is nonaromatic because it only has 4 π electrons, which does not satisfy Hückel's rule.
2. None of the nitrogen atoms are basic.