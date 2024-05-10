1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the empirical formula (EF) and molecular formula (MF) for the compound based on the elemental analysis results below? Based on its molecular formula, provide one possible structure of the compound.
Mass Percent: C: 53.527% ; H: 9.733% ; Cl: 26.333% ; N: 10.407%
Molecular Weight: 134.622 g/mol
What are the empirical formula (EF) and molecular formula (MF) for the compound based on the elemental analysis results below? Based on its molecular formula, provide one possible structure of the compound.
Mass Percent: C: 53.527% ; H: 9.733% ; Cl: 26.333% ; N: 10.407%
Molecular Weight: 134.622 g/mol