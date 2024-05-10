8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
92PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the plausible product(s) and the type of mechanism for the following reaction:
2−bromopentane + sodium ethoxide in ethanol
If there is more than one plausible product, indicate the major product, and explain the type of reactions possible: determine the most likely one. (Ignore stereochemistry.)
