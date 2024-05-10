20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a mechanism for the reaction between 3-methylbenzoic acid and propionyl chloride to yield 3-methylbenzoic propionic anhydride and hydrochloric acid. Let the oxygen in the hydroxyl group of 3-methylbenzoic acid serve as the nucleophile to attack the carbonyl carbon of the propionyl chloride.
