6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Hammond Postulate
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the most likely transition state for the given conversion. Explain your response.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is an exothermic step with reactant-like transition state.
B
It is an endothermic step with product-like transition state.
C
D
