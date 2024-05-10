Consider a theoretical nonreducing sugar with a molecular formula of C 12 H 22 O 11 , which forms only D-galactose when hydrolyzed by the enzyme maltase. When it is treated with excess CH 3 I in the presence of Ag 2 O and then hydrolyzed, only 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-galactose is formed. Draw the structure of the described sugar.