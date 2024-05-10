24. Carbohydrates
Disaccharide
24. Carbohydrates Disaccharide
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a theoretical nonreducing sugar with a molecular formula of C12H22O11, which forms only D-galactose when hydrolyzed by the enzyme maltase. When it is treated with excess CH3I in the presence of Ag2O and then hydrolyzed, only 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-galactose is formed. Draw the structure of the described sugar.
Consider a theoretical nonreducing sugar with a molecular formula of C12H22O11, which forms only D-galactose when hydrolyzed by the enzyme maltase. When it is treated with excess CH3I in the presence of Ag2O and then hydrolyzed, only 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methyl-D-galactose is formed. Draw the structure of the described sugar.