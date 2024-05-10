Organic Chemistry
In which solvent is the ethoxide ion expected to be a better nucleophile, dissolved in ethanol or dissolved in THF? Provide a brief explanation.
Ethanol, because it has a higher molar mass which makes it a better solvent than THF.
THF, because it has a higher molar mass which makes it a better solvent than ethanol.
Ethanol, because the alternative THF stabilizes the nucleophile making it less reactive while it is not the case for ethanol.
THF, because the alternative ethanol stabilizes the nucleophile making it less reactive while it is not the case for THF.