25. Condensation Chemistry Conjugate Addition
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the plausible mechanism of the following conjugate addition reaction. [Hint: To demonstrate how the cyano group promotes the activation of the double bond toward conjugate addition, use resonance forms.]
Nucleophile (Nuc:-) + methacrylonitrile (CH2=C(CH3)CN)