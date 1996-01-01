9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict which one of the given isomers is most stable and which one is least stable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Isomer (a) is the most stable and isomer (d) is the least stable
B
Isomer (d) is the most stable and isomer (b) is the least stable
C
Isomer (b) is the most stable and isomer (d) is the least stable
D
Isomer (c) is the most stable and isomer (d) is the least stable