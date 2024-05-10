22. Condensation Chemistry
Robinson Annulation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose carbonyl compounds that can be used to synthesize the following Robinson annulation product. Hint: The cyclohexenone is the new ring formed and the double bond of the cyclohexenone is formed by the aldol with dehydration. (Ignore stereochemistry)
