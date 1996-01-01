9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Hydrogenation of Alkynes
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aside from sodium amide, sodium ethylamide is a strong, non-nucleophilic base that can efficiently deprotonate terminal alkynes and is synthesized by reducing ethylamine. Is the mechanism for this reaction (to synthesize sodium ethylamide) correct?
A
Yes, the mechanism is correct.
B
No, the mechanism is incorrect.