9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Dehydration Reaction
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the absence of additional nucleophiles such as water or bromide ion, sulfuric acid can be utilized to isomerize less stable alkenes into their more stable counterparts. What is the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed isomerization of the following reaction?
In the absence of additional nucleophiles such as water or bromide ion, sulfuric acid can be utilized to isomerize less stable alkenes into their more stable counterparts. What is the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed isomerization of the following reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D