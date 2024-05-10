11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
11. Radical Reactions Free Radical Halogenation
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are conducting a chlorination reaction where 1 mole of ethane is mixed with 1 mole of chlorine. The products contain significant amounts of monochlorinated and polychlorinated products, along with unreacted ethane. How would you modify the experiment to obtain a good ethane conversion to C2H5Cl? Of ethane to C2Cl6?
