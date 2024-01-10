12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which atom in toluene sulfonyl chloride (TsCl) is electrophilic? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) C because the pi-system of the ring withdraws electrons, making it electron-deficient.
B
(ii) S because it is surrounded by electron-withdrawing groups, making it electron-deficient.
C
(iii) O because it can form resonance and has a negative charge, making it electron-rich.
D
(iv) Cl because it is the most electronegative atom, making it an electron-rich species.