Organic Chemistry
Consider the cation shown below:
Show which carbon atoms share the positive charge using resonance structures. Does the molecular orbital picture agree with the resonance structures?
No, because there are only 3 other orbitals on the left side separated by nodes on psi 4 which does not match the positions in the resonance structures.
Yes, because there are only 4 orbitals on psi 4 which explains why the positive charge can only be present on those positions in the resonance structures.
No, because there are 3 orbitals on psi 3 which does not match the 4 resonance structures.
Yes, because there are 3 orbital configurations on psi 3 which does not match the 4 resonance structures.