6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Iodine is a free-radical inhibitor. In a mixture containing chlorine and cyclopentane, chlorination is prevented from happening when iodine is added to the mixture. Referring to the ΔH° values for the possible reactions that might occur when iodine is present in the reaction mixture, explain why iodine inhibits chlorination. Focus on the propagation step and assume that chlorine radicals are still formed.
