10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions Hydroboration
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydroboration reaction of (Z)-2,3,5-trimethylhex-3-ene produces two stereoisomeric products. (i) Draw the structure of the products and label if the chiral carbons are R or S. (ii) Determine the relationship of the two stereoisomers.
The hydroboration reaction of (Z)-2,3,5-trimethylhex-3-ene produces two stereoisomeric products. (i) Draw the structure of the products and label if the chiral carbons are R or S. (ii) Determine the relationship of the two stereoisomers.