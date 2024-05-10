13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the mechanism for the slow reaction between methylmagnesium bromide (Grignard reagent) and 3-methyloxetane that produces a primary alcohol? Why does 3-methyloxetane react with Grignard reagents but not most ethers?
What is the mechanism for the slow reaction between methylmagnesium bromide (Grignard reagent) and 3-methyloxetane that produces a primary alcohol? Why does 3-methyloxetane react with Grignard reagents but not most ethers?