Benzalkonium bromide is an antiseptic used prior to surgical procedures or for minor wound care to reduce risks of infection. It is a type of quaternary ammonium compound with various applications due to its antimicrobial properties. It is actually a mixture of compounds that differ in the number of carbons (any even number between 8 and 18) in the alkyl group. Which of the following sets of reagents does not synthesize the benzalkonium bromide as shown?

a. b.

c. d.