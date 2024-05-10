23. Amines
Amines by Reduction
23. Amines Amines by Reduction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Demonstrate the synthesis of the compound below using either benzene or toluene and an alcohol containing no more than five carbon atoms. Assume that the para product is the primary product and it can be separated from the mixtures of para and ortho.
Demonstrate the synthesis of the compound below using either benzene or toluene and an alcohol containing no more than five carbon atoms. Assume that the para product is the primary product and it can be separated from the mixtures of para and ortho.