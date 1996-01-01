12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction is another method to synthesize haloalkanes using reagents other than PBr 3 and SOCl2. Propose an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the production of chloroalkane in the given reaction. (Hint: Begin by reacting dimethyl sulfide and Cl2. DMS is an excellent nucleophile, whereas Cl 2 is an electrophile.)
The following reaction is another method to synthesize haloalkanes using reagents other than PBr 3 and SOCl2. Propose an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the production of chloroalkane in the given reaction. (Hint: Begin by reacting dimethyl sulfide and Cl2. DMS is an excellent nucleophile, whereas Cl 2 is an electrophile.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D