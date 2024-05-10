7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
When methyl chloride and sodium iodide are combined equivalently in methanol, there is an initial rapid drop in the iodide ion concentration, which subsequently slowly rises back to its original value. What accounts for this phenomenon?
When methyl chloride and sodium iodide are combined equivalently in methanol, there is an initial rapid drop in the iodide ion concentration, which subsequently slowly rises back to its original value. What accounts for this phenomenon?