Organic Chemistry
Determine whether the following compound exhibits aromatic properties and identify if the nitrogen atom has a higher or lower basicity than water.
The compound does not exhibit aromatic properties, and the nitrogen in the compound has a lower basicity than water.
The compound does not exhibit aromatic properties, and the nitrogen in the compound has a higher basicity than water.
The compound exhibits aromatic properties, and the nitrogen in the compound has a lower basicity than water.
The compound exhibits aromatic properties, and the nitrogen in the compound has a higher basicity than water.