Unknown X, C 6 H 11 Br, does not react with dilute KMnO 4 . However, when treated with potassium tert-butoxide, it yields a single product, Y, C 6 H 10 . This Y responds positively to the permanganate test, and it produces methylcyclopentane when treated with hydrogen and platinum catalysts. When Y undergoes ozonolysis-reduction, it produces Z, C 5 H 8 O, and an aldehyde. Draw the structures X, Y, and Z.