10. Addition Reactions
Oxidative Cleavage
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Unknown X, C6H11Br, does not react with dilute KMnO4. However, when treated with potassium tert-butoxide, it yields a single product, Y, C6H10. This Y responds positively to the permanganate test, and it produces methylcyclopentane when treated with hydrogen and platinum catalysts. When Y undergoes ozonolysis-reduction, it produces Z, C5H8O, and an aldehyde. Draw the structures X, Y, and Z.
