4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the structure of a compound with the molecular formula C6H14 that only contains primary and secondary hydrogens? What is its systematic name?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure:
Name: 3-methylpentane
B
Structure:
Name: Hexane
C
Structure:
Name: 2-methylpentane
D
Structure:
Name: 2,3-dimethylbutane