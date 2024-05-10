In 1891, Emil Fischer used simple chemical reactions and clever reasoning about stereochemistry and symmetry to determine the structures of glucose and the seven other D-aldohexoses. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for this work in 1902. Fischer determined that D-glucose is an aldohexose and used Ruff degradations to convert it to (+)-glyceraldehyde.





When D-xylose undergoes Ruff degradation, it produces the aldopentose D-threose. When oxidized with nitric acid, D-threose produces an optically active aldaric acid. Give the structure for D-threose.