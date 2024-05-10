8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8. Elimination Reactions SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the plausible product(s) and the type of mechanism for the following reaction.
1−bromopentane + sodium methoxide in methanol
If there is more than one plausible product(s), indicate the major product, explain the type of reactions possible, and determine which is most likely.
Draw the plausible product(s) and the type of mechanism for the following reaction.
1−bromopentane + sodium methoxide in methanol
If there is more than one plausible product(s), indicate the major product, explain the type of reactions possible, and determine which is most likely.