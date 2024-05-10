20. Phenols
20. Phenols Phenol Acidity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diazo group is electron-withdrawing by resonance but 3-hydroxybenzenediazonium is still more acidic than phenol even though a diazo group at the meta position does not interact via resonance with the phenoxide anion. Explain this observation.
