4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
A-Values
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ∆G° for a substituent moving from the equatorial to the axial position in a chair–chair interconversion is basically the A value of a substituent on a cyclohexane ring. A value is a positive number because most substituents prefer to be in the equatorial position. Calculate the ∆G° and Keq for the following chair–chair interconversions using the given A values.
