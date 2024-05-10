13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Reducing Agent
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
When LiAlH4 reduces 3-isopropylcyclopentanone, it yields 70% cis-3-isopropylcylopentanol and 30% trans-3-isopropylcylopentanol. Show how the cis-isomer is formed to explain why the cis-isomer is preferred.
