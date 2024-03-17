Draw the structure of the unknown with the molecular formula C 7 H 10 that matches the following descriptions:

(i) Unknown X gives cycloheptane upon catalytic hydrogenation. It produces a three-carbon and a four-carbon dialdehyde upon ozonolysis followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide.

(ii) Unknown Y gives bicyclo[3.2.0]heptane upon catalytic hydrogenation. It produces a cyclopentane with a one-carbon aldehyde group on C-1 and another on C-2 upon ozonolysis followed by reduction with dimethyl sulfide.