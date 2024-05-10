Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Between resorcinol and hydroquinone, which one will have a higher reaction rate with Br2 and FeBr3? Justify your answer.
Hydroquinone will have a higher rate of reaction with Br2 and FeBr3 because the two substituents activate the same position.
Resorcinol will have a higher rate of reaction with Br2 and FeBr3 because the two substituents activate the same position.
Hydroquinone and resorcinol will have an equivalent rate of reaction with Br2 and FeBr3 because they activate the same positions.
Hydroquinone and resorcinol react slowly with Br2 and FeBr3 because both have electron-withdrawing groups.