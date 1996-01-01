8. Elimination Reactions
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain how the rate of the reaction of 2-bromo-2-methylpentane with methanol changes.
a. When we change the alkyl halide to 2-chloro-2-methylpentane.
b. When we change the alkyl halide to 2-chloro-3-methylpentane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. The rate of the reaction will decrease.
b. The rate of the reaction will increase.
B
a. The rate of the reaction will decrease.
b. The rate of the reaction will decrease.
C
a. The rate of the reaction will increase.
b. The rate of the reaction will increase.
D
a. The rate of the reaction will increase.
b. The rate of the reaction will decrease.
