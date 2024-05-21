The reaction of an optically active trans-2-bromocyclohexanol with concentrated HBr solution results in optically inactive product trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane (racemic). Show a mechanism showing how the reaction proceeds seemingly with complete retention of configuration, but actually with racemization. [Hint: Refer to the mechanism of the reaction when cyclohexene reacts with Br 2 in water to form trans-2-bromocyclohexanol.]