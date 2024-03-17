5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
If (CH3)2CBr2 is planar, the molecule will have two stereoisomers as shown below. However, the shape around the carbon atom is tetrahedral. Draw a model of this compound.
Does (CH3)2CBr2 have any stereoisomers? Explain your answer.
