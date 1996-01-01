15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Integration
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the integration for the 1H NMR signals expected for the hydrogens at the indicated carbons in the given compound. (Hint: Observe if there is symmetry in the structure.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Protons (a) = 3
Proton (b) = 1
Proton (c) = 1
B
Protons (a) = 3
Protons (b) = 2
Protons (c) = 2
C
Protons (a) = 2
Protons (b) = 4
Protons (c) = 4
D
Protons (a) = 4
Proton (b) = 1
Proton (c) = 3