16. Conjugated Systems
Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene
16. Conjugated Systems Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following statement is true or false. If false, correct the statement.
A conjugated alkene with a symmetric HOMO has an odd number of double bonds.
Determine whether the following statement is true or false. If false, correct the statement.
A conjugated alkene with a symmetric HOMO has an odd number of double bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True.
B
False. A conjugated polyene with an antisymmetric HOMO has an odd number of double bonds.
C
False. A conjugated polyene with a symmetric HOMO has an even number of double bonds.
D
False. A nonconjugated polyene with a symmetric HOMO has an odd number of double bonds.