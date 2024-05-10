There is one electron-donating group (C=O) and one electron-withdrawing group (R-O-R) in a diene, as shown below. This substance can function as the diene in a Diels-Alder reaction because it has a suitable electron density. When heated gently, the product rearranges to form 2,4,5-trimethylbenzamide, a very stable compound, and CO 2 gas.

Explain how this strongly exothermic decarboxylation takes place.