10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
i. The hydroboration-oxidation of 3-hexyne produces one product, while the hydroboration-oxidation of 2-hexyne produces two products. Why?
ii. Provide the names of two more internal alkynes that produce a single product when subjected to hydroboration-oxidation.
