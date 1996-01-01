4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Equatorial Preference
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw and label the more and less stable chair conformations for each of the two substituted cyclohexanes given below.
a. trans-1-Isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,4-Dimethylcyclohexane
Draw and label the more and less stable chair conformations for each of the two substituted cyclohexanes given below.
a. trans-1-Isopropyl-4-methylcyclohexane
b. trans-1,4-Dimethylcyclohexane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D