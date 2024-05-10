10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydrohalogenation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Illustrate how the compounds can be synthesized using pent-1-ene as a starting material. The other synthesized compounds can be used as a starting material for some of the compounds.
(a) 1,2-dibromopentane
(b) pent-1-yne
(c) 2,2-dibromopentane
