18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Nitration Mechanism
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Before modern spectroscopic techniques, Körner’s approach was employed to distinguish between the ortho, meta, and para isomers of disubstituted benzene derivatives. This method involves introducing a third substituent (commonly a nitro group) and determining the number of isomeric products formed. For instance, when catechol undergoes nitration, two distinct isomers are obtained:
How many isomeric products would result from the nitration of resorcinol?
