Organic Chemistry
For the given polysaccharides:
What are the main structural differences?
Cellulose has α-1,4′-glycosidic linkages, while xylan has β-1,4′-glycosidic linkages.
Cellulose has α-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with branching, while xylan has β-1,6′-glycosidic linkages with no branching.
Cellulose has no branching, while xylan has branching with an acetate group attached to C2.
Cellulose has α-1,4′-glycosidic linkages, while xylan has β-1,4′-glycosidic linkages with an acetate group attached to C2.