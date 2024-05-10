6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the free-radical addition of HBr to 3-methylenepentane:
(i) Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the propagation steps. Show the curves representing the reactions leading to both the Anti-Markovnikov and Markovnikov products.
(ii) Compare the Ea and ∆Gº for the rate-limiting steps.
(iii) Only the Anti-Markovnikov product is obtained. Why is this so?
