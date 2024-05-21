In a publication (Organic Letters, 2012, 14, 2242), Professor Dussault (University of Nebraska at Lincoln) described an alternative to the standard two-step ozonolysis method that required ozonide reduction in the second step. This is accomplished in a single step by adding 2 to 3 equivalents of pyridine (a mildly basic organic solvent). What is the product of the following reaction using this method?



