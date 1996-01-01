Consider the reaction that was reported to be performed electrochemically:
(i) Traditionally, what reagent was used to carry out this reaction?
(ii) Is the reaction that was reported to be performed electrochemically more or less hazardous to the environment?
(i) H2, Pt/C
(ii) It is less hazardous to the environment because it uses less chemicals and more energy in the form of heat to drive the reaction.
(i) Na, NH3
(ii) It is more hazardous to the environment because it uses more chemicals and more energy in the form of electricity to drive the reaction.
(i) H2, Pd/C
(ii) It is more hazardous to the environment because it uses high temperature and more energy in the form of electricity to drive the reaction.
(i) H2, Lindlar’s catalyst
(ii) It is less hazardous to the environment because it uses less toxic compounds and electricity to drive the reaction.