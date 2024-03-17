9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Alkene Stability
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
We are given the following alkenes:
2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene, 2,4-dimethylpent-2-ene, and 4,4-dimethylpent-2-ene
Determine which one (i) is the most stable, the one with (ii) the highest, and (iii) the smallest heat of hydrogenation.
We are given the following alkenes:
2,3-dimethylpent-2-ene, 2,4-dimethylpent-2-ene, and 4,4-dimethylpent-2-ene
Determine which one (i) is the most stable, the one with (ii) the highest, and (iii) the smallest heat of hydrogenation.